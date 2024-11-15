LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man who was wanted in an armed robbery that occurred in 2023 was arrested after a traffic stop on I-80.

On Monday, an Indiana State Police Trooper out of the Lowell District made a traffic stop on I-80 in Lake County. During the stop, it was determined that the driver, identified as 28-year-old David Kenneth Lee of Indianapolis, had an outstanding level (3) felony warrant for armed robbery in Spencer County, Indiana. Lee was arrested and lodged in the Lake County Jail before being extradited to the Spencer County Security Center where he is being held on bond.

The investigation began on the evening of Feb. 12, 2023, when the Village Hut convenience store in Fulda, Indiana was robbed at gunpoint. After the robbery, the suspect left the store on foot and was not located by law enforcement.

Through the investigation and information obtained, it was determined that the suspect was, David Kenneth Lee. During the investigation, other agencies in other states have been working with the Indiana State Police Jasper District as they have also reported similar armed robberies with Lee as a suspect.