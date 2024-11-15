As people begin to plan for Thanksgiving holiday travel, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is preparing to increase patrol visibility as part of the annual Safe Family Travel campaign.

The campaign, which starts November 16, focuses on impaired driving, aggressive driving, and proper use of seat belts. During the campaign, deputies will conduct saturation patrols designed to discourage impaired driving and promote seat belt usage. The high-visibility enforcement campaign is funded with grants provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and administered through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

“We’re anticipating another busy travel season this year, so for those sharing the road, remember; slow down, avoid distractions while driving, designate a sober driver, and buckle up,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “We want everyone to make it to their holiday events safely.”

According to NHTSA, alcohol-impaired driving has tragically become associated with Thanksgiving Eve, with some people turning it into a night of drinking. Drivers who intend on consuming alcohol that evening should plan ahead and secure a designated sober driver.

“When you get on the road, you are pledging to use safe driving practices to keep all road users safe,” said Captain Derek J. Allen. “Anyone planning on visiting a tavern or a party must make a commitment to stay sober for the night if they plan on driving.”

It is also important to wear a seat belt, put away the distractions and follow posted speed limits. Travelers are encouraged to check road conditions before each trip and to leave with plenty of time to reach their destination safely.

“Whether you’re driving cross-country or across the street, it is essential that both drivers and passengers wear a seat belt, no matter the type of vehicle,” said Jim Bryan, ICJI’s Traffic Safety Director. “This Thanksgiving, and every day of the year, remember to buckle up.”

Motorists are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.

Visit www.cji.in.gov for more information.