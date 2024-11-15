News Release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso is encouraging citizens to participate in local government by applying to serve on the newly established Environmental Advisory Board, which is seeking four new members; and the Ethics Commission, which is seeking one new member.

Environmental Advisory Board

The Environmental Advisory Board was established by Ordinance 26, 2024 in October 2024 to provide guidance and recommendations to the City, staff, boards, commissions and community members on environmental sustainability policies and practices. The Board will promote sustainability, enhance environmental quality and ensure the responsible stewardship of natural resources for the benefit of current and future generations. “The Valparaiso City Council will appoint four members and is seeking individuals with diverse backgrounds to engage in thoughtful discussions and offer practical solutions. People with expertise in sustainability, conservation or local environmental issues, as well as passionate residents who care about the future of our environment, should consider applying,” said City Council Member Ellen Kapitan who introduced the ordinance.

To learn more and find the application, visit:

https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/1804/Environmental-Advisory-Board

Ethics Commission

The City of Valparaiso established its Ethics Commission in 2005 and is one of just a few communities in the region with an independent Ethics Commission. Four members were recently appointed and there is a need for a fifth. “Although not a prerequisite, the Ethics Commission is looking for applicants that possess experience in religious or ethical leadership,” said Mayor Jon Costas.

To learn more and find the application, visit:

https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/116/Ethics-Commission

The City of Valparaiso encourages civic engagement and transparency, sharing meetings live as well as archived on its website at Valpo.us. To learn more about opportunities for community engagement, visit Valpo.us and follow the City of Valparaiso on Facebook at “Valparaiso Now.”