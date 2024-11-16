Michigan City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday. At around 9:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to the 700 block of East 10th Street for shots that were fired in the area. Officers arrived and learned multiple people fled the area on foot and in vehicles. No victim was found at the scene.

Shortly after the call, a victim drove their vehicle to Michigan City Police Department and met with officers. Officers discovered that the vehicle was shot numerous times, and the victim had a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Franciscan with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives were called to the scene to assist and continue to interview witnesses, attempt to identify any suspects, search for video surveillance in the area and process evidence collected at the scene.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone that may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Sergeant Melissa Sopher at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1049, email msopher@emichigancity.com.