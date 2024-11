Local police officers graduated from the Northern Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Class 24-52 on Friday.

Among the group was Valparaiso Police Department Patrol Officer, Joshua Hart, who served as a squad leader and earned a second place honor in overall academic achievement.

Portage Police Department Officers Logan Johnson, Andrew Atchison, Logan Rhodes, and Trevor Leonhardt also were among those who graduated.

Officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department also graduated from the academy.