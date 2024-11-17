Chesterton, IN – Duneland’s Hometown Holiday Celebration will bring the joy of the season to Chesterton on November 30th, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Duneland Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Town of Chesterton, the Chesterton Police and Fire Departments, Parks and Street Departments, and the Chamber organizations and volunteers, is excited to host this festive day filled with holiday spirit, local shopping, and community cheer.

The celebration begins bright and early with the Hometown Holiday European Market from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, where guests can shop for unique gifts, crafts, and seasonal treats. At 5:00 pm, the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Thomas Centennial Park will bring a warm glow to the town, setting the perfect backdrop for the evening festivities.

At 5:15 pm, the holiday magic continues with the Twilight Christmas Parade, departing from the YMCA Healthy Living Campus (formerly the Chesterton Middle School). The parade route takes participants north on 6th Street, east on Broadway, south on Calumet Road, and west on Porter Avenue. Spectators can enjoy a dazzling display of lighted floats, decorated fire engines, festive vehicles, and walking groups, with Santa Claus himself making an appearance to close out the parade.

In partnership with Jacob’s Ladder Pediatric Rehab Center, the parade will also feature a Quiet Zone in the parking lot of Chesterton United Methodist Church, located at 434 S 2nd Street. Here, participants will turn off horns, sirens, and loud music, offering a sensory-friendly space for attendees with sound sensitivities to experience the parade in a welcoming environment.

The Duneland Chamber encourages everyone to continue the celebration by supporting local businesses throughout the day. Many area stores and restaurants will be offering special Small Business Saturday deals to help visitors eat, shop, and celebrate locally.

Rachel Campbell, Events Manager at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities, stating, “We’re thrilled to bring holiday magic to Chesterton once again. Dress warmly and spend the day enjoying our beautiful downtown.”

This event would not be possible without the generosity of our event sponsors: Urschel Laboratories, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Cleveland Cliffs, WIMS Radio, 1st Source Bank, Franciscan Health Michigan City, McColly Real Estate-Paul Boyter, Mojo Video, NITCO, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, White Hat Realty Group – Lisa Gaff, Milmar Buildings, Mel’s Detail, Hopkins Ace Hardware, Everwise Credit Union, Kenwal Steel, Wellsand Landscaping & Hardscapes, Regional Federal Credit Union, Ivy Tech, Duneland Distillery, Strack & Van Til, Discovery Charter School, Pinkerton Oil Company, Chesterton Physical Therapy, Family Express, Berglund Construction, Centier Bank, Horizon Bank, Legacy Sign Group, NIPSCO, and Porter Bank.

For more information about the Hometown Holiday Celebration, contact the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at 219-926-5513 or info@dunelandchamber.org

The Duneland Chamber of Commerce is a catalyst organization committed to ensuring that its member communities are vibrant places to live, work and play. Through service to the towns of Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Dune Acres and Porter, the Chamber provides a unified voice for robust community-building events, meaningful educational programming and smart economic development in the Duneland area. For more information, please visit www.dunelandchamber.org.