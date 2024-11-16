The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department is personally responding to Santa Mail this year.

If you drop them in Santa’s Mailbox, located at the entrance to Washington Park, between now and midnight on Saturday, Dec. 7, you’ll receive a personal response from one of Santa’s Helpers before Christmas. No postage necessary. Just be sure to include a return address if you’d like a response.

Contact the Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department for more information at 219-873-1506 or parkandrec@emichigancity.com.