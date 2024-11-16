The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness announced results of the 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, which show a record low in Veteran homelessness since measurement began in 2009 and a 13% decrease in Indiana since 2023. Nationwide, the data shows a 11.7% reduction in Veterans experiencing homelessness since 2020 and a 55.6% reduction since 2010.

The PIT Count is an annual count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. In Indiana, the data show were 422 Veterans experiencing homelessness in January 2024 – down from 488 the year before – for a decrease of 13%. Nationwide, there were 32,882 Veterans experiencing homelessness in the United States, 13,851 of whom were unsheltered – down from 35,574 and 15,507 in 2023, respectively.

Last month, VA announced it permanently housed nearly 48,000 homeless Veterans in fiscal year 2024 – and 134,000 Veterans since 2022. Additionally, as of the end of Fiscal Year 2024, nearly 90,000 veterans were under lease with vouchers through the HUD-VA Supportive Housing Program (HUD-VASH) – the most veterans served at any point in the program’s history. This progress demonstrates the impact of the VA and entire Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing nationwide efforts to combat Veteran homelessness.

“No veteran should experience homelessness in this country they swore to defend,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “This year’s PIT Count shows that VA and the entire Biden-Harris administration are making real progress in the fight to end veteran homelessness. We still have a long way to go, but we will not stop until every veteran has a safe, stable place to call home.”

“Far too many of our nation’s veterans experience homelessness each year, and that is why HUD is laser-focused on ensuring that every veteran has a home,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Today, thanks to interagency efforts by the entire Biden-Harris administration and our partners on the ground, we are proud to announce a significant decline in veteran homelessness this year.”

“This data show that with the right investments in housing and health care, and with strong leadership and coordination across government, homelessness is solvable,” said USICH Director Jeff Olivet. “The challenge now is to end veteran homelessness and use the lessons we learn to help all people without a home.”

VA and the entire Biden-Harris Administration are aggressively working to end Veteran homelessness nationwide. This year, VA awarded more than $800 million in grants to help Veterans experiencing homelessness. Additionally, USICH recently released the federal government’s first ever framework for homelessness prevention, and HUD and VA announced policy changes that will help more Veterans receive housing assistance under the HUD-VA Supportive Housing program.

VA’s efforts to combat Veteran homelessness are grounded in reaching out to homeless Veterans, understanding their unique needs, and addressing them. These efforts are built on the evidence-based “Housing First” approach, which prioritizes getting a Veteran into housing, then providing or connecting them with the wraparound services and supports they need to stay housed — including health care, job training, legal and education assistance, and more.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit VA.gov/homeless to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.