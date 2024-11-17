News Release, South Shore Line:

Kick off the holiday season along the South Shore Line! Experience the magic of the season at some of the most anticipated events like the spectacular Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade (Nov. 23), the annual Chicago Tree Lighting Ceremony (Nov. 22) and the traditional German Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza (open Nov. 22-Dec. 24).

Please see details below for information on November train schedules:

Holiday Train Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 27 : A weekday schedule will be in effect on the day before Thanksgiving.

: A weekday schedule will be in effect on the day before Thanksgiving. Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) : A weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

: A weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday): A weekday schedule will be in effect on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Extra Eastbound Service

Saturday, Nov. 23 (Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Parade): An eastbound Extra train will depart Millennium Station at 8:45 p.m. (Van Buren St. at 8:48 p.m.), run non-stop to Hegewisch, and make all local stops terminating at Carroll Ave.

NICTD administrative offices in Chesterton and Michigan City will be closed Nov. 28-29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.