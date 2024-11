The two-way conversion of Franklin Street is underway in Michigan City

The City of Michigan City announced that as of Friday morning, striping has commenced along Franklin Street north of Ninth Street.

The western lane of Franklin will remain closed through Sunday, Nov. 24.

When it reopens on Monday, Nov. 25, it will do so as a southbound lane, effectively converting this segment of Franklin Street to a two-way throughfare for the first time in decades.