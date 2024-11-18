CHICAGO, IL – Silver Birch Living is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work for 2024, recognizing its dedication to fostering a positive and engaging workplace culture. The certification includes the Silver Birch Corporate Office, along with five of their assisted living communities across the state of Indiana: Evansville, Hammond, Kokomo,

Michigan City, and Muncie.

This achievement reflects Silver Birch’s commitment to its team members, whose passion and engagement directly contribute to the exceptional care provided to residents. The Great Place to Work® certification is based on employee feedback about workplace experiences, trust, and overall satisfaction, underscoring Silver Birch’s efforts to cultivate a supportive environment for both employees and residents.

Jo Ellen Bleavins, CEO of Silver Birch Living, emphasized the connection between workplace culture and resident care, stating, “We believe that a positive work environment not only benefits our team members but also translates to better care and outcomes for our residents. This certification is a testament to the incredible dedication of our staff.”

As Silver Birch Living continues to grow, this recognition highlights the organization’s focus on creating an environment where employees thrive and residents receive the highest level of care.

To learn more about Silver Birch Living and its communities, visit their website at www.silverbirchliving.com. For more information about the Great Place to Work® certification, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Silver Birch Living

Silver Birch Living is a growing family of premier affordable assisted living communities that promote wellness, convenience and community. With locations across Indiana and Illinois, Silver Birch offers a full spectrum of personalized services to help adults maintain their independence in a supportive, caring environment. To learn more about Silver Birch Living, visit the website at www.silverbirchliving.com.