The La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC) Board of School Trustees voted Monday night to approve Superintendent Dr. Sandra Wood’s recommendation to repurpose Lincoln Elementary School into an Early Childhood Center. The decision came during a special board meeting at the Educational Services Center.

Under the approved plan, Lincoln Elementary will be transformed into an LPCSC Early Childhood Center, which will house the district’s consolidated preschool program. New school boundaries will be established as early as January, and current Lincoln students will be notified of the location of their new school. As part of the transition plan, students will have opportunities to visit their new schools.

“This transition allows us to address multiple strategic priorities for our district,” said Dr. Wood. “By consolidating our early childhood program at Lincoln, we address current enrollment challenges, create an opportunity to expand our Career and Technical Education program at the Boston building, and provide our youngest learners with a comprehensive early education environment.”

The district will begin implementing a comprehensive nine-month transition plan that prioritizes supporting students, families, and staff through this change. Transition committees will be formed to guide the process and ensure stakeholder input is incorporated into the planning.

“We understand the impact this decision has on our school community,” said Board President Ryan Seaburg. “The Board carefully considered all aspects of the recommendation and the input we received from our community. We believe this change will strengthen our district’s ability to serve all students effectively.”

Families can expect detailed information about school assignments, transportation arrangements, and transition activities in the coming months. For more information, please contact the LPCSC district office or visit the district website at lpcsc.k12.in.us.