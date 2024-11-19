A Michigan City man has been arrested for being a “serious violent felon in possession of a firearm” after an argument led to him allegedly firing a gun Saturday night, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

On Saturday Nov. 16, just before 7:30 p.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to gunshots being fired in the area of West 7th Street and Grant Avenue. Officers responded and determined a disturbance had taken place at the 1000 block of West 7th which resulted in the gunshots being fired.

The initial investigation revealed the resident, 47-year-old Milo Denwiddie, became involved in an argument with a 25-year-old female acquaintance. Ultimately, the female left the residence and entered into a vehicle to leave. The vehicle was being driven by an adult male and also contained a small child. As the vehicle was leaving, gunshots were exchanged between the driver and Denwiddie. There were no injuries from the gunshots.

Officers collected multiple pieces of evidence from the scene to include cartridge casings, photographs of damage to the residence and a handgun. It was determined that the handgun Denwiddie fired was reported stolen from Indianapolis. Further, it was determined that Denwiddie is not eligible to possess a firearm. Denwiddie was arrested on probable cause for serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness and theft of a firearm. Bond was set at $20,005 pending a probable cause review hearing in Superior Court 1.

Police did not give any information on the driver.

The Michigan City Police Department asks that anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video of this incident to contact Det. Tempest Miller at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1081 or by email at temiller@emichigancity.com. The department is also reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. The department says you can always request to remain anonymous.