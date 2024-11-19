Yesterday, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced federal grant awards for the City of Michigan City, the City of Whiting, and the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) under the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program.

Specifically, Michigan City will receive $80,000, and Whiting will receive $200,000 to develop comprehensive safety action plans that aim to eliminate roadway fatalities, and NIRPC will receive $400,000 to develop a Regional Safety Action Plan that aims to eliminate roadway fatalities in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte Counties. According to the DOT, the SS4A Grant program aims to improve roadway safety by supporting communities in developing plans to implement infrastructure projects designed to reduce transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries.

Congressman Mrvan stated, “Congratulations to the leaders of Michigan City, Whiting, and NIRPC for your dedicated efforts to secure this funding to improve roadway safety in our region. I will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to work to upgrade our infrastructure and keep our communities safe.”

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch stated, “Creating safe, walkable neighborhoods is a priority for Michigan City. This funding will help us to proactively plan for the future and implement a comprehensive safety strategy for our sidewalks and roads.”

Mayor Steve Spebar stated, “The City of Whiting is grateful for Congressman Mrvan’s support and assistance in this grant award. We look forward to the opportunity to develop a comprehensive traffic safety action plan which protects our students, residents and visitors as they travel on our streets, bike-paths, and public ways.”

Ty Warner, Executive Director of NIRPC, stated, “The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is thrilled to receive this award in partnership with the leadership of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte Counties. The Regional Safety Action Plan to be developed with these funds will reduce fatal and severe crashes through the region. While the focus is on unincorporated areas of the counties, the regional strategies will benefit all the region’s cities and towns. A prime benefit of undertaking this plan at the regional level is that it will make every community in Northwest Indiana eligible to apply for federal implementation grants to fund projects that improve safety for their residents.”

The SS4A Grant program was created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Congressman Mrvan supported and was signed into law during the 117th Congress. Previously, Rep. Mrvan announced SS4A Grant awards for Burns Harbor, Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, and Valparaiso.

For additional information on the Department of Transportation’s SS4A Grant program, click here.