Press Release, Salvation Army:

MICHIGAN CITY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City is now accepting applications for assistance for any families located in Michigan City who need some help for the holidays.

Individuals and families in need of help this Christmas may sign up online at www.saangeltree.org or may visit The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 1201 S. Franklin Street during one of two in-person registration dates: Wednesday, November 20 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm or Monday, December 2 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Families with children ages 0 to 14 may receive food and toys for Christmas through this program, and households without children may register to receive holiday food assistance. Distribution will take place in the week prior to Christmas based on assigned pick-up dates and times.

Application deadline is December 10, 2024.

Documents required at registration (online or in-person) include a photo ID, proof of address, and proof of name and birthdate for each child ages 14 and below. Anyone applying for assistance must reside in Michigan City with a zip code of 46360. Families residing outside of city limits, but within La Porte County, can contact The Salvation Army of La Porte for holiday assistance.

“We’re happy to be here for our neighbors in need this time of year,” said Major Becky Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City. “We are continuing to see an increase in requests for service in our food pantry, diaper bank, and other programs so we know families are still struggling in this challenging economy. But we want the community to know that we are here to support them during the holidays and throughout the year.”

Those looking to support local families in need can do so by donating new, unwrapped toys to The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City. Donations are accepted Monday through Thursday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Monetary donations can be made online at donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/michigancity, or in person or by mail at 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN 46360.

Sponsoring the 2024 Christmas Campaign are B&E Marine, GAF, NIPSCO, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company, Centier Banki, Michiana Insurance, Horizon Bank, Members Advantage Credit Union, Restore Dental Arts, General Insurance Services, and Woodruff & Sons.

More information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City can be found at www.samichigancity.org or by calling (219) 874-6885.