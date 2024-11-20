Sen. Mike Braun, Sen. Jon Tester, and Sen. Sherrod Brown celebrated the House passage of their bipartisan Mark Our Place Act, which is now headed to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The bill amends current law to allow the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide a headstone, marker, or medallion for Medal of Honor recipients, regardless of their date of death. Currently, this is only available to Medal of Honor recipients that served after 1917.

Rep. Morgan Luttrell introduced the companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“Our Medal of Honor recipients represent the best America has to offer. They should be honored regardless of when they served. I am proud to see this bill that will memorialize the valor of these American heroes be signed into law.” – Senator Mike Braun

“I’d like to thank everybody involved in the Mark Our Place Act. This is a great bill to recognize the recipients of America’s highest medal for valor, the Medal of Honor, and I fully support it.” – Sergeant First Class Sammy Davis, Medal of Honor recipient 1968.