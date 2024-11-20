Last week, Troopers at the Lowell Post participated in a week-long blitz with each day having a different crash causation factor as the primary focus.

Some of the stats that were compiled:

Citations- 181 *77 of those were for speeding, 12 for unsafe lane movement and 11 for window tint violations

Warnings-258

Criminal Defendants- 17

D.U.I.- 8

The Indiana State Police encourages all drivers to be prepared, drive defensively, and allow extra time to reach your destination as we enter one of the busiest holidays for travel, Thanksgiving.