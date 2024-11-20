The public may vote for their favorite holiday window display in Downtown Chesterton beginning on Saturday Nov. 30, during the inaugural Chesterton Business Holiday Window Competition.

The Chesterton Branding and Leadership Corporation (CBLC) announced that two dozen businesses will be participating in the competition, by creating festive storefront displays.

This year’s theme: Glitter and Glow.

All holiday windows will be ready for viewing in time for the Hometown Holiday Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 30, when the public may begin voting for their favorite.

Each participating window will have a sign with a QR code to direct voters to a simple website to cast their votes. Public voting will continue through Saturday, Dec. 14, while the winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 16.

The festive windows will remain on display through January 4, 2025, to ring in the New Year.

The top three businesses not only get bragging rights but some great prizes:

*1st Place: Free 1/6-page ad in Travel IN magazine.

*2nd Place: One week of complimentary advertising on the Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s digital billboard on Ind. 49.

*3rd Place: $100 from the Chesterton Branding and Leadership Corporation to support sponsored social media posts.

A list of participating businesses can be found on the Town of Chesterton Facebook Page.

For more information, go to visitchesterton.org