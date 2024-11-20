The City of La Porte announced on its Facebook page that as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program’s 2024 sidewalk replacement program, the city arborist will be tagging locations where new trees will be planted over the next several days. Water lines, sewer lines, and electrical lines will be marked after planting locations are determined. Then, during the week of Nov. 25, Slusser’s Green Thumb, Inc. will begin planting 84 trees.

Trees will be planted in predetermined sites along the following streets: Clay Street, Detroit Street, Harrison Street, Jackson Street, Jefferson Avenue, Linwood Street, Ludlow Street, Maple Avenue, Michigan Avenue, Monroe Street, Osborne Street, Noble Street, Rose Street, and Walker Street.

The City is asking for the public’s help while tree marking/planting is happening.

“Please do not remove any of the flags in the ground by the arborist or utility location company, as these flags tell Slusser’s where to dig and plant trees. Additionally, please have patience with our tree crews, as parking may be limited in these locations as they are working,” the City of La Porte said on its Facebook page.

Those with questions or comments, can contact Mary Ann Richards, Office of Community Development and Planning, at 219-362-8260.