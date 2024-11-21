A man in unincorporated Dyer faces criminal charges after law enforcement discovered he had more than two dozen pets in need of care, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Wednesday morning, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in serving a search warrant for suspected illegal hunting at home in the 8500 block of Sheffield.

While on the property, officers observed numerous animals in distress, Martinez Jr. reported.

The animals were confiscated and are being cared for at the Lake County Animal Control, the Hobart Humane Society and Humane Indiana located in Munster.

The animals include: 23 dogs 5 cats 3 eastern box turtles which are considered endangered species 1 snapping turtle.

Law enforcement also removed at least 29 deer skulls.