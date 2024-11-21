Celebrating 35 Years of Prancer: A Holiday Classic Returns Home-Although initial plans included an appearance by Prancer star Sam Elliott, unfortunately, Mr. Elliott is no longer able to attend the event due to an unexpected professional commitment.

LaPorte, IN, and Three Oaks, MI— Dubbed “PrancerPalooza,” fans of the classic holiday film Prancer are invited to celebrate its 35th anniversary, with a series of special screenings and festive events in Three Oaks, Michigan, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, and LaPorte, Indiana, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Prancer, filmed on location in LaPorte and Three Oaks, will be celebrated with screenings and activities that honor the film’s legacy. Director John Hancock, cast members, and the local community will come together to mark this milestone. PrancerPalooza offers more than just screenings. It is a festive gathering that embodies the spirit of the holiday season, allowing fans to relive the magic of the film while contributing to local causes. Cast members Rebecca Harrell Tickell (Jessica Riggs), Rutanya Alda (Sarah, Jessica’s Aunt), and Mark Rolston (Herb Drier) will make appearances and share memories from their time on set.

Despite this change, the team behind the event remains dedicated to delivering a magical experience that celebrates the film’s message of community and connection. Director John Hancock, who brought Prancer to life, reflects on the enduring appeal of the film: