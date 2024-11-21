Berrien County deputies seized over 120 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-94 Monday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

On Nov. 18 deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office received information of narcotics traveling through Berrien County on I-94.

The Berrien County deputies located the suspected vehicle, a Freightliner tractor trailer, and initiated a traffic stop on I-94 for a traffic violation near mile marker 34 eastbound. During a search of the vehicle and trailer 50 Kilograms of cocaine was located weighing approximately 123 pounds.

The approximate street value of the substance is 1.5 million dollars. The suspect, Sukhraj Singh, a 22 year old male and Canadian resident was lodged at Berrien County Jail. Berrien County Deputies were assisted by Berrien County Centralized dispatch and Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team.