Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) cadets competed in CyberPatriot on November 15th. CyberPatriot is the national cyber security game that requires students to use skills used in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields. Participants act as cyber security managers for an organization’s information management system, defending against and counter attacking a cyberattack. Cadets Staff Sergeant Jhonatan Ruiz and Sergeant Jordan Staples attended a STEM camp this past summer just outside of Washington, DC. The camp, to include transportation, cost the cadets nothing. All costs were covered by the Marine Corps. The Marine Corps also covers all costs associated with CyberPatriot.

Major Tom McGrath, the Senior Marine Instructor, pointed out what valuable skills the cadets are learning as a result of this competition. “Technology is such an important part of just about every career students will eventually enter. The STEM skills required of this competition are applicable to any vocation these cadets end up doing.”

“Both cadets Ruiz and Staples are also on our Military Drill Team,” said Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak. I am very impressed with their ability to multitask.”

The Wolves will compete again on December 12th. This will be the State Round to qualify to continue to the Regional Meet in January. The National Championship will be in March in Washington, DC. The Marine Corps will cover all costs associated with the National Championship.