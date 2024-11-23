The deadline for submitting grant applications for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant is Jan. 15.

The LARE program strives to protect and enhance aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring continued accessibility of Indiana’s public lakes, rivers, and streams. The program provides technical and financial assistance to qualifying local projects that reduce nonpoint sediment and nutrient pollution. Examples of qualifying projects include but are not limited to logjam removal, wetland creation, and dam removal. To view a full list of qualifying project types and more information about the LARE program, see lare.dnr.IN.gov.

Applicants are encouraged to contact LARE staff regarding potential projects ahead of the application deadline. To learn more about LARE requirements or to submit a project application, visit on.IN.gov/lare-manual.

Applications should be completed and submitted electronically.

