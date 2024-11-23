Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales Assesses $2.5M Fine Against Edinburgh Catalytic Converter Recycler

INDIANAPOLIS-Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has issued a significant enforcement sanction against G Unit Core Inc., an Edinburgh-based automobile catalytic converter recycler. The business has been assessed a $2.5 million fine and its license to operate in Indiana revoked. Police investigations of catalytic converters theft led to the business as a buyer of and processor of that material. The action resulted from an extensive investigation uncovering numerous violations of state laws governing auto parts recycling, record keeping, and environmental regulations.

G Unit Core Inc. operates on S. Walnut Street in Edinburgh. The Auto Dealer Services Division of the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office took the enforcement action finding that the business was essentially serving as a market maker for stolen goods in violation of consumer protection laws governing the automotive recycling industry. Investigators discovered the business purchased over 2,500 catalytic converters, without obtaining required law enforcement affidavits affirming the items were not solen. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau the cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter in Indiana runs between $1,500 and $3,000.

“Our office is dedicated to protecting Indiana consumers and ensuring that businesses operate with transparency and abide by statutory requirements. We will not hesitate to take strong action against those who fail to comply with state laws to the great expense of Hoosiers and the integrity of our economy. This fine and license revocation sends a clear message that illegal auto salvage and recycling practices will not be tolerated in Indiana. This enforcement action is a reminder that businesses must play by the rules,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

As a result of the revocation, the company is no longer permitted to operate in Indiana. The $2.5 million fine, if collected, will be directed to further consumer protection and regulatory enforcement efforts.