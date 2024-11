The City of Michigan City is advising residents that there will be a One Day Delay in the recycling pickup schedule for Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29.

Thursday’s pickup will be Friday and Friday’s pickup will be Saturday.

The city says to remember to have your toter curbside the night before or by 5:00 a.m. to insure you are picked-up. The office and Compost Site will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday and will reopen Monday, December 2nd at 8:00 a.m.