Washington, DC – Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced that the House has approved his legislation, H.R. 1256, the Veterans Health Administration Leadership Transformation Act.

This legislation was included in H.R. 8371, the Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvements Act, and was approved by the U.S. House earlier this week by a vote of 389 to 9.

The Veterans Health Administration Leadership Transformation Act aims to support veterans and improve leadership stability within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), address governance challenges that have impeded oversight and accountability, and empower the VHA to more effectively address veterans’ healthcare needs. Specifically, it would extend the term of Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Under Secretary for Health to five years, so the VHA does not have to experience leadership turnover with every change in a presidential administration. The measure is now referred to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

In addition to Rep. Mrvan’s legislation, H.R. 8371 includes provisions that aim to improve and expand veterans’ access to home and community-based services, address veterans’ homelessness, and increase outreach to veterans about their eligibility for benefits.

Rep. Mrvan stated, “Our nation’s veterans deserve every resource, consideration, and compassionate assistance when returning home from service. I am grateful that my legislation was able to be included in this initiative to strengthen the VA and its ability to care for and serve our veterans. I look forward to continuing to work with all of my House and Senate colleagues to finalize this legislation and further support our selfless veterans as soon as possible.”

For additional information on the Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvements Act, click here, and for additional information on the Veterans Health Administration Leadership Transformation Act, click here.