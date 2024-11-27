Shirley Heinze Land Trust surpasses 3,500 protected acres with the donation of 80 acres of land by Collis C. Hooks, who passed away on January 13, 2024, at the age of 83. A former engineer and founder of C.C. Hooks & Associates Engineering, P.C., Collis was passionate about nature, gardening, and preserving the environment. This generous contribution brings further strengthens the Trust’s mission to preserve and restore natural lands and waters across northwestern Indiana and engage people in nature in conservation.

The 80-acre parcel, located South of Valparaiso near Walnut Woods, is a significant addition to the Trust’s network of protected lands. It will provide crucial support for the restoration of local ecosystems, the protection of wildlife habitats, and the preservation of open spaces for future generations. Plans for the future management of the property include ongoing stewardship efforts to maintain its ecological health, with a focus on sustainable practices.

As part of its stewardship plan, the Trust intends to explore opportunities for future public access to the site, providing local residents with an enriching experience in nature while ensuring that the land is carefully managed for ecological sustainability.

Mr. Hooks was a member of the organization’s Legacy Circle Program. Members have demonstrated their commitment to protecting northwestern Indiana’s natural lands and waters by including Shirley Heinze Land Trust in their estate plans.

“We are incredibly grateful to Collis for this generous donation, the years of work he put into restoring and stewarding his property and his amazing foresight to ensure that the property was preserved in perpetuity for the benefit of the region.” said Eric Bird, Stewardship Director of Shirely Heinze Land Trust.

To learn more about the Legacy Circle program contact Bridget Harrison, Deputy Director of Shirely Heinze Land Trust.

About Shirley Heinze Land Trust: Since 1981, Shirley Heinze Land Trust has preserved and restored natural lands and waters in northwestern Indiana, including some of the rarest landscapes in the state. More than 3,500 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke, and Marshall Counties have been protected. The organization also strives to build connections between communities and nature by engaging people of all ages in its work.