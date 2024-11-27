Here are some of your Thanksgiving Closures for Michigan City. Enjoy your Thanksgiving and be safe.
- City Hall and all other City of Michigan City offices will be closed to the public this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 27-28, in observance of Thanksgiving.
- Michigan City Transit bus service will be suspended on Thursday, but will run its normal routes on Friday.
- The Michigan City Refuse Department will not collect trash on Thursday, but will work late on Friday to pick up both Thursday and Friday garbage routes.