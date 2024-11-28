The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is pleased to present the 30th Annual Holiday at the Pops concert, on Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 pm at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Dr. Carolyn Watson will return to the podium for the 30th anniversary of the event that has come to signal the arrival of the holiday season in La Porte County. Many thanks to Diamond Sponsor Northwest Health for their support of this concert.

A festive array of musical delights are in store for audience members this year, including music from the movie Prancer, which celebrates its 35th year since filming in La Porte. Audiences will also enjoy a Duke Ellington Nutcracker Suite and the traditional Silent Night sing-a-long. In addition, this year’s program will feature choral performances by the La Porte High School and Michigan City High School choirs, as well as the vocal group Illumination. One very special guest will be joining the LCSO for his instrumental debut on the typewriter!

Tickets can be purchased online at Holiday Pops Tickets. Adult balcony $25, Child Balcony $10, Table Seat on floor $75. Tickets will also be available at the door. Balcony seating is general admission and doors will open at 5:30 pm the evening of the concert. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the concert. For more information, please call 219.362.9020.

About the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra

The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is a cornerstone of the vibrant arts landscape in Northwest Indiana. The orchestra serves the 110,000 residents of La Porte County and regions beyond, including Southwest Michigan. Now in its 52nd season, the LCSO has grown from a small community orchestra into a dynamic, professional organization of 60 musicians serving audiences from seven counties. Each year, the orchestra presents four subscription concerts, in addition to the Hoosier Star and Holiday at the Pops concerts. The LCSO’s music education programming includes the annual Drayton Family Children’s Education Concerts, which serve over 5,000 students each year, in addition to a Student Apprentice Program for high school musicians and numerous collaborations with area schools.