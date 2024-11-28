For the past eight years a group has gathered almost every weekday morning for coffee and conversation at The Hot Spot Café on Lincolnway in downtown La Porte. Participants have come and gone over time, but each Friday those present deposit pocket change (and sometimes currency) in a container.
As the holiday season approaches, the group gathers around a large table to count the money and decide how to share it. This year, they had accumulated a record $750. The group divided the proceeds equally with the PAX Center, the La Porte County Problem Solving Court, Drug Court, the La Porte County Veterans Treatment Court, Women’s Care Center, Stepping Stones Shelter for Women, Center Township Trustee, and the Youth Service Bureau. The Pax Center Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Inc.
For More Information:
Contact Leigh Morris, Phone 219-363-2294, e-mail leighmarciam@gmail.com
