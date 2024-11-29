WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites community members to build their professional knowledge and work toward expanding their career goals through evening courses at PNW’s Westville branch campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind.

Starting in January 2025, PNW will offer several undergraduate-level courses that introduce students to foundational concepts and hands-on learning experiences in key subject areas, including the growing fields of business analytics and cybersecurity. Those interested in advancing their education also can choose general education courses held during evening hours on topics such as communication, psychology, English and physics.

“We are offering a new schedule of evening courses at the Purdue Northwest campus in Westville to open the door to possibilities for learners of all backgrounds to move toward their goals,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “This is a great opportunity for local working professionals seeking to expand their skillset, as well as one more way PNW is developing the workforce to meet future needs of employers in La Porte County and the entire Northwest Indiana region.”

All evening courses start at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. CST and provide flexibility for busy professionals and current and incoming PNW students. Information on course offerings, how to apply and resources for paying for college can be found by visiting pnw.edu/westville-evening.

Located just 15 miles from Indiana Dunes National Park, PNW’s Westville branch campus offers students a great place to start their academic careers in a beautiful 250+ acre setting. For more information about the Westville Experience, visit pnw.edu/westville.

Prospective students interested in learning more about Westville evening courses and full-time studies at PNW can visit PNW’s Start Your Journey open house between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. CST on Nov. 21. Start Your Journey helps prospective students and their families understand the admissions process and explore enrollment choices and options to pay for college. To find out more information and register, visit pnw.edu/start-your-journey.