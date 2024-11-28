CROWN POINT, Indiana – A total of 100 families battling food insecurity will get a boost this holiday season thanks to a generous gift from the Friends of St. Clare.

The organization raised close to $15,000 through donations from local business leaders to provide 100 $150 Strack & Van Til gift cards to individuals served by the Franciscan Health Fresh Start Market and Prenatal Assistance Program at 1121 S. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point.

“The Friends of St. Clare continue to amaze me with their generosity and philanthropic hearts,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said. “They have been committed to helping patients at our St. Clare facility for several years now and increase their goal year after year. The result is a delicious Thanksgiving meal for families in need, something most of us take for granted.”

The Friends of St. Clare is a group of five organizers, who wish to remain anonymous, who work together to support the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Program. The effort began in 2009 with one individual donating six frozen turkeys. Now, a group of five works to solicit local business leaders to support their efforts at the holidays, increasing their donation by the thousands year after year.

The founder of the organization said his grandchildren hosted a lemonade stand this year to support his efforts as well, adding $150 to the fundraiser.

The Fresh Start Market allows those in need to shop free of charge. In addition to supplying food, the market works to identify the underlying causes and health implications of food insecurity with education, nutrition and recipes.

For more information about the Fresh Start Market and other food insecurity programs, including information on receiving assistance, please contact the Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement office at (219) 407-6948.

The Prenatal Assistance Program, which began in Crown Point in 2002, provides a variety of services including pregnancy education, counseling, peer support and enhanced access to public assistance programs, community services and local hospital programs. The program also runs a Diaper Pantry, which provides diapers, wipes, formula, bottles and other supplies to qualifying families in need.

The Diaper Pantry allows eligible Lake County families to obtain free diapers and wipes. Those interested in the program can call 1-877-PRE-NATL to register for the program and schedule an appointment.

The Fresh Start Markets and Diaper Pantry are supported by contributions to the Franciscan Health Foundation. Donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana’s programs can be made online. More information is available by calling the Foundation at (219) 661-3401.