South Shore Line announces short-term busing between Metra’s 18th Street Station and Millennium Station due to Metra construction December 7-8, and 14-15, 2024

CHESTERTON, Ind. – South Shore Line passengers traveling to and from downtown Chicago are advised busing substitution will be in place between Metra’s 18th Street Station and Millennium Station throughout the weekends of Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15, 2024. During this time, Westbound trains will disembark at 18th Street Station, and passengers will board buses to Millennium Station. For Eastbound trains, passengers will board buses at Millennium Station and disembark at Metra’s 18th Street Station, and then board the South Shore Line.

“This construction project is an essential component of the $650 million initiative to expand South Shore Line service, particularly through the area north of 18th Street,” said Michael Noland, President of South Shore Line. “The upgrades, including track realignments and enhancements to the catenary power system, are key steps toward accommodating increased SSL train capacity. These efforts will ultimately enhance overall rail service, including Metra operations.”

On Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15, 2024, there will be NO SERVICE to Museum Campus and Van Buren Street stations. SSL passengers, please plan trips accordingly to utilize either 18th St. Station or Millennium Station during these weekends. No tickets in addition to the South Shore Line will be required for busing.

The following temporary train schedule includes South Shore Line station stop times for 18th Street in Chicago. These times will be in effect to account for busing substitution between 18th Street and Millennium stations in Chicago:

Buses will shuttle passengers via the McCormick Place busway between the Millennium and 18th Street stations on both weekends. The buses will not stop at the Van Buren Street or Museum Campus stations.

IMPORTANT NOTE – PASSENGERS WITH DISABILITIES WILL UTILIZE MCCORMICK PLACE THROUGHOUT THE BUSING: Dec. 7-8 and Dec. 14-15, Pace Paratransit vehicles will shuttle passengers with disabilities via the McCormick Place busway between the Millennium and McCormick Place stations on both weekends. The vehicles will not stop at the Van Buren Street, Museum Campus, or 18th Street stations.

Metra will provide customer service agents at 18th Street, Millennium, and McCormick Place stations to ensure passengers safely transfer between trains and the buses.

