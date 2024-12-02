Monday, December 2, 2024 – LaPorte County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: HOPE, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by the City of Michigan City and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 W. IN 2, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Helping Hands Food Pantry, 10072 W. 600 S., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by MHS and will provide USDA product and serve 150 households.

Friday, December 6, 2024 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by MHS and will provide USDA product and will serve 250 households.

Monday, December 9, 2024 – Marshall County – Produce Only

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

*This distribution is sponsored by MHS and will provide produce for 200 households.

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Midwest Electronics, 1247 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by the City of Michigan City and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Excel Center, 2626 Prairie St., Elkhart, IN 46517

*This distribution is sponsored by COSTCO and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, December 12, 2024 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Bargain Lane building, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by COSTCO and will serve 200 households.

Monday, December 16, 2024 – Marshall County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Plymouth Parks, 1660 N. Michigan St.(by the Pool Parking Lot), Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County and will serve 250 households.

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Bargain Lane building, 1302 Elwood Ave., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by Popeye’s and will serve 100 households.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Monday, December 23, 2024 – Elkhart County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Hawthorne Elementary School, 501 Lusher St., Elkhart, IN 46517

*This distribution is sponsored by Hershey and will serve 200 households.

Friday, December 27, 2024 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kennedy Academy, 609 N. Olive St., South Bend, IN 46628

*This distribution is sponsored by Hershey and will serve 200 households.

Monday, December 30, 2024 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.ET *While supplies last.

Where: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545

*This distribution is sponsored by The Hershey Company and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.*ET *While supplies last.

Where: Osolo Elementary School, 24975 CR 6 E., Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by The Hershey Company and will serve 200 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Thank you, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, City of Michigan City, COSTCO, The Hershey Company, MHS, Popeye’s, and United Way of Marshall County, for sponsoring these distributions.

100% ($151,834.00) [FY2023-2024] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.