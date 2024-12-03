Board-certified family medicine provider, Jasmine Vayalil DO, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Dyer.

Dr. Vayalil attended medical school at Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill. She completed her residency in family medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, Ind.

Her clinical interests include preventative care, mental health, women’s health and underserved medicine.

In addition to English, Dr. Vayalil speaks Malayalam. She is accepting both virtual and in-person visits at Franciscan Physician Network in Dyer, 919 Main St.

To make an appointment, call (219) 934-2492