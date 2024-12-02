WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ TUESDAY FOR ELKHART AND NOTHERN LA PORTE COUNTIES
➡️Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations between
1 and 3 inches, heaviest east of US35.
➡️Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
➡️PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
During lake effect snow, the weather can vary from bands of locally heavy snow to dry weather just a few miles away. Visibilities can also vary greatly. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions.