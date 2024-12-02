WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ TUESDAY FOR ELKHART AND NOTHERN LA PORTE COUNTIES

➡️Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

