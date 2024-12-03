La PORTE, IN The City of La Porte Civic Auditorium & Events Director Brett Binversie this week announced his resignation from the City, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

Binversie, who has served in his role for the last 10 years, will step down following the conclusion of the La Porte Invitational this January to accept a role with the La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Schreiber said, under Binversie, the Civic Auditorium has reached new heights.

“The Park Department appreciates Brett’s leadership and hard work over the past decade,” Schreiber said. “The Civic Auditorium has come alive under his guidance and been positioned to thrive for years to come. We wish Brett continued success in his future endeavors and look forward to collaborating with him in his new role with the CVB.”

Binversie first began his career with the City of La Porte in November of 2014 as the Civic Director. He was promoted to Civic & Events Director in 2022 and organized City functions like the Friday Night Live events, the Sunflower Fair, the Santa Parade and several others. During his tenure, Binversie oversaw a $6.1 million renovation to the historic Civic Auditorium, including an updated HVAC system as well as seating, roof and lighting replacements. Binversie also began the Civic Concert Series which has attracted thousands of patrons and increased revenues.

In light of Binversie’s resignation, Schreiber said the City is now accepting applications for the Civic & Events Director position. To learn more and apply, contact mschreiber@cityoflaportein.gov. La Porte Civic Auditorium City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department