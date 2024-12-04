MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Community leaders turned a shovel on Woodland Ridge, the first new neighborhood to be developed in Michigan City in 50 years, at a recent groundbreaking ceremony.

The event marked the Allen Edwin Homes development, which will include homes from 1,252 to 2,735 square feet on South Woodland Avenue, just south of West Pahs Road. The homes will start at $295,900 and will include plans for two to five bedrooms, one to two bathrooms and two garages with many options for homeowners to select and build.

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said she has personally watched the project progress.

“When the road went in, I was so excited that the project was on the right path to offer our residents another option for homeownership,” she said. “We are staying the course in this process with all of our partners and look forward to Phase 1 of Woodland Ridge taking shape.”

“Housing has been a hot topic in my years at the EDCMC, and our team is honored to be part of helping bring this project to its groundbreaking and development,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse. “Homeownership has a rippling impact on communities that creates a more inclusive and prosperous space for all to thrive.”

The first phase includes about 33 homes on the 32-acre property with Phases 2 and 3 adding additional homes in the future.

For more information on Woodland Ridge, visit: https://www.allenedwin.com/indiana-community-detail/Woodland-Ridge-203532#.

For more information, call (219) 873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.

With photos:

EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse speaks with Brian Farkas of Allen Edwin Homes at the Woodland Ridge groundbreaking.

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Woodland Ridge, while Michigan City Planning Director Skyler York, EDCMC Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse, Brian Farkas of Allen Edwin Homes and Michigan City Chamber of Commerce President Kurt Gillins, stand ready with shovels.