Governor Holcomb announces the transferring of ownership of the Indiana State Prison to the City of Michigan City yesterday evening at the Northwest Indiana Forum’s Salute to the Governor at the Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa. Governor Eric Holcomb called Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch to the stage and announced that the state is transferring ownership of the Indiana State Prison site to the City of Michigan City.
The governor and Mayor Angie signed a letter of intent stating Michigan City will receive the property by Jan. 1, 2029 after it has been decommissioned. Thank you to Gov. Holcomb and the State of Indiana for this significant investment in Michigan City’s economic and community development!