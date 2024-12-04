Michigan City Chamber of Commerce to Honor Outstanding Members at 2025 Chamber Awards Dinner

Michigan City, IN – December 2, 2024 – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is excited to celebrate the achievements of its members at the upcoming Chamber Awards Dinner on Friday, March 14, 2025. This tradition honors milestone and legacy members while spotlighting exceptional individuals, businesses, and organizations through its prestigious awards program.

The awards include five categories:

Community Impact Award

Small Business Award

Large Business Award

Young Professional Award

Ambassador Award

These awards will recognize those who have made significant contributions to Michigan City’s vibrant business community in 2024. Finalists in each category will be announced before the event and invited to attend the Annual Chamber Awards Dinner, where the winners will be revealed during a special program.

“The Annual Chamber Awards Dinner is a chance to celebrate the incredible businesses and individuals driving success in Michigan City. Their hard work and commitment strengthen our local economy and community. We’re honored to recognize these outstanding contributions,” said Kurt Gillins, President of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. Please click HERE to nominate an individual or business.

The Chamber has introduced an online nomination form to simplify the process. Nominators are encouraged to provide detailed information to assist the Chamber Awards Committee in its review.

Nomination Criteria:

The nominee must be a current member of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and either operate in or actively conduct business within the Michigan City area.

Nominations must be submitted using the official Chamber nomination form.

Nominations can be made by colleagues, employees, community members, or anyone familiar with the nominee’s achievements.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, January 17, 2025, and no late submissions will be accepted.

All nominations will remain confidential until winners are selected by the Chamber Awards Committee.

For additional details about the Annual Chamber Dinner, and sponsorship opportunities, or to submit a nomination, visit MichiganCityChamber.com or contact the Chamber at 219-874-6221.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to fostering economic growth and supporting an inclusive business environment to create a thriving community for all.