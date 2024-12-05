On Tuesday December 3rd, 2024, at approximately 12:15am, Officers responded to the 6300 block of East Main Street in reference to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located spent 9mm shell casings in the parking lot behind the apartment complex. In another area of the parking lot several spent .40 caliber shell casing were located along with a plastic baggie containing approximately one ounce of marijuana. Officers spoke with residents in the area who offered witness statements and video surveillance footage which provided a suspect and suspect vehicle description.

Utilizing the Flock Safety license plate reader system officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle leaving the city minutes after the shooting. This information was shared with surrounding police agencies and a short time later the Merrillville Police Department located the suspect vehicle unoccupied in the 5700 block of Grant Street. Merrillville P.D. officers surveilled the vehicle until a male subject, matching the description of the shooter, returned. This male was detained and a 9mm handgun was found in his possession. Officers identified this suspect as David K. Johnson Jr. (28YOA) of Gary, Indiana. Portage officers took custody of Mr. Johnson and impounded the vehicle until a search warrant can be obtained.

While this was occurring, operators at the Porter County 911 Communications Center checked with local hospitals to determine if anyone had recently come in claiming gunshot wound injuries. Officers learned that two males had been dropped off at Munster Community Hospital with gunshot wounds after this shooting was reported. Porter detectives responded to the hospital and confirmed these men were involved.

The investigation has so far revealed that a twenty-one-year-old Portage woman arranged to purchase an amount of marijuana from Mr. Johnson and agreed to meet him in the area of Founder’s Square to complete the transaction despite none of the parties having any connection to this area. Jontae D. Common (19YOA) and a second male (20YOA) accompanied the female. During the meet up, the purchasers failed to pay the agreed upon amount and fled with the marijuana, prompting Mr. Johnson to open fire on them. Mr. Common returned fire with a handgun he possessed. Mr. Common and the twenty-year-old Chicago man were both struck by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

David Johnson has been charged with Attempted Murder and is being held at the Porter County Jail without bond. Mr. Common was taken into custody after receiving medical treatment and has been charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm a level 6 felony and he too is being held at the Porter County Jail on $1,500 bond. The twenty-year-old male required emergency surgery and remains hospitalized. As this investigation continues, additional charges and arrests are possible.