SOUTH BEND – Gregory Morrison, 54 years old, of Michigan City, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Morrison was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by 6 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in the summer of 2023, on 8 separate occasions, Morrison distributed, a total of 122 grams of cocaine. A search of Morrison’s house in September 2023 resulted in the recovery of an additional 148 grams of cocaine and $1,700. This is Morrison’s fourth conviction for a drug distribution offense.

This case was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the DEA North Central Laboratory with assistance from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Michigan City Police Department, and the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Katelan McKenzie Doyle.