today at 11am for an action packed show

🏈πŸ”₯ The Sunday Blitz is BACK for Week 14! πŸ”₯🏈Join

🏈πŸ”₯ The Sunday Blitz is BACK for Week 14! πŸ”₯🏈Join Dan Levy along with William Hatczel today at 11am for an action packed show