Internal and Pediatric Medicine Nurse Practitioner Arshia Mohiuddin, NP, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Munster.

Mohiuddin is board-certified and earned her Master of Science degree from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond. In addition to internal medicine and pediatrics, her clinical interests include diabetes management, annual checkups and screenings, general health maintenance with education, balanced diet, nutritional counseling and weight management and chronic disease management with a focus on high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

In addition to English, Dr. Mohiuddin speaks Hindi and is accepting new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Munster Medical Center, 761 45th Ave. She offers both in-person and virtual visits.

To make an appointment, please call (219) 924-2500.