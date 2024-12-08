Dickens FOR KIDS Christmas Carol Show at Theatre at the Center in Munster-FINAL WEEK NEXT WEEK

Newspaper columnist Philip Potempa and artist Cara Schmitt take the stage in this fast-paced, 50-minute abridged salute to Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.” Young audiences, church and school groups will see and hear everything unfold before them. In addition to the two performers using their range of ever-changing and entertaining vocals to portray more than two dozen characters, radio personality Tony Panek joins the fun on stage to create old-time radio “Foley-style” sound and special effects. Group tickets available. For tickets and information visit www.theateratthecenter.com or call 219-836-3255. #wims #nwi #localradio #munster