The National Weather service of Northern Indiana and Chicago have issued Winter Weather Advisories which remain in effect through early Thursday.

For portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM

CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around one

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM

CST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light freezing rain will develop this evening

south of Route 24 and expand north. The greatest accumulation

potential for ice will exist between 10 PM and 3 AM EST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible

power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are

calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

For portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana (Porter, Lake, Newton, Jasper counties):

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM

EST/ THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Freezing rain and freezing drizzle expected. Additional ice

accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, and

northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous overnight. Slippery travel

conditions may continue into the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for Illinois can be obtained at

www.gettingaroundillinois.com. The latest road conditions for

Indiana can be obtained at https://511in.org.