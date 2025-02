The City of La Porte has announced that due to office-wide illness, the Utility Billing Office will be open by drive-thru only this week.

Their front window in City Hall will be closed.

The Drive-Thru is located behind City Hall and can be accessed off of Michigan and Monroe.

They can also be reached by phone at 219-362-3175 or by email at utilitybilling@cityoflaportein.gov.