The Indiana State Board of Education (SBOE) Thursday heard from representatives from Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana National Guard about a new opportunity they have collaboratively designed for Indiana high school students interested in the military or public service. The Ivy Tech Public Service Pilot will be available beginning in summer 2025 and will help interested students earn the newly-developed enlistment and service diploma seals, while also earning college credit.

“Better connecting students to their future path is essential to their success after high school,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The new initiative outlined today is an example of higher education and the Indiana National Guard recognizing a need in our K-12 schools and coming together with a solution idea to increase opportunities for students. This opportunity, which has the potential to be scalable to the entire state, will give additional students access to experiential learning that helps build the foundation for success in the military or public service.”

The Ivy Tech Public Service Pilot includes potential service opportunities at Camp Atterbury-Muskatuck, and introduces students to public service with experiential, hands-on learning. By leveraging Indiana National Guard resources and facilities to engage students in interactive learning, students without access to JROTC courses in local high schools will have the opportunity to explore public and military service. Beginning in summer 2025, the Ivy Tech Public Service Pilot will be available at six campuses across the state including Bloomington, Columbus, Indianapolis, Lawrenceburg, Marion and Sellersburg, with the possibility to scale statewide.

“Exposure at a young age adds imperative value to students seeking public service as their next steps after high school,” said Col. Shawn Eaken, Indiana National Guard. “This option provides a career playbook guiding students who have a propensity to serve. The partnership between Ivy Tech, the National Guard and the Indiana Department of Education will benefit the next generation of public servants for years to come.”

As a part of the new Indiana high school diploma requirements approved by SBOE in December, students will have the opportunity to earn two levels of readiness seals (honors and honors plus) in enrollment, employment or enlistment and service. The enlistment and service seals, developed in partnership with the Indiana National Guard, representatives from each military branch and public safety officials, prioritize academic standards ideal for military and public service, in addition to fitness, leadership and character.

“As Indiana implements the new high school diploma and enables students to earn the enlistment and service seal, Ivy Tech is positioned to deliver high-quality education and training that supports the state’s public service workforce,” said Dr. Travis Haire, chancellor, Ivy Tech Sellersburg. “Our partnerships with the Indiana National Guard and other military branches will allow high schoolers to earn their enlistment and service seal while developing the discipline, leadership and life skills that are necessary for military and civilian public service careers.”

To support implementation of the new Indiana diploma, as well as readiness seals, the Indiana Department of Education will develop a number of implementation resources throughout 2025, including:

Eligible course titles and descriptions , by category

, by category Additional comprehensive work-based learning guidance, including a landscape analysis , complementing existing published guidance

, complementing existing published guidance Market-driven credential of value list

list Interactive advising tool to support local implementation

to support local implementation Increased flexibility on who can teach high school and college courses

Rulemaking on new accountability model aligned to diploma requirements

Per statute, Indiana’s current graduation requirements will sunset October 1, 2028, making the new diploma requirements effective for all students beginning with the class of 2029, or students currently in eighth grade. Schools may opt-in beginning with the 2025-2026 school year. Indiana will also continue to offer the federally-required alternate diploma, which is designed for students with the most significant cognitive disabilities.

