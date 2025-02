The Valparaiso Police Department said Friday night they will remain in the area of Calumet Ave. and the Canadian National railroad crossing near Bush Street due to a police investigation.

Police reported the investigation at 7:42 p.m.

“The investigation will have the crossing closed for an unknown amount of time,” police said.

“There is no threat to the public and we ask that the area be avoided if possible, using alternate travel routes to the east and west of Calumet Avenue”